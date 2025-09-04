Kazakhstan dismisses reports of foreign minister Murat Nurtleu’s detention - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan has dismissed reports claiming that Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu was detained.

An informed source in Astana told KazTAG on Thursday that the information is false, News.Az reports.

“The information about Nurtleu’s detention is not true, it is fake,” the source said.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Murat Nurtleu, has reportedly been detained, law enforcement sources confirm.

Businessman Gadzhi Gadzhiev and several senior officers from the National Security Committee were also apprehended, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

Nurtleu was taken into custody at his residence, a day before returning from the SCO summit in China. Both he and Gadzhiev underwent searches.

A key figure in Kazakhstan’s power structure, Nurtleu wields significant influence, largely stemming from his longstanding ties with the country’s security forces—a network he began cultivating during his tenure as deputy chairman of the National Security Committee in the Qantara period.

