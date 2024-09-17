Kazakhstan hosts Germany-Central Asia summit focused on strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan hosted the second Germany-Central Asia summit in Astana on Tuesday, attended by the presidents of all five Central Asian nations and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Scholz and his Kyrgyz, Tajik, Turkmen, and Uzbek counterparts to the Independence Palace, marking the continuation of dialogue initiated in Berlin last September, News.Az reports.Tokayev emphasized that the summit's format has become “regular and trusting,” reflecting the strong desire to deepen regional strategic partnerships with Germany.Tokayev praised Germany's socio-economic, scientific, and technological advancements, highlighting its commitment to equal partnerships with Central Asian nations. He identified increasing trade and energy cooperation as key priorities, noting Kazakhstan's readiness to boost oil exports to Germany and to collaborate on green energy projects.Kazakhstan, in partnership with Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, is developing a project to transmit green energy via the Caspian Sea to Europe, and Tokayev invited German participation in this strategic initiative. He also underscored the importance of industrial cooperation, strengthening transport and logistics, and expanding scientific and educational ties.In addition to regional economic and energy partnerships, Tokayev affirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to multilateral cooperation, particularly within the framework of the United Nations, in areas such as counterterrorism, climate change, and peacekeeping efforts.A joint statement was adopted following the talks, and Scholz’s visit to Astana comes as part of his three-day official tour of Central Asia, which began in Uzbekistan.

