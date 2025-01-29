Kazakhstan needs three NPPs for creating nuclear cluster — minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

"For creating a nuclear cluster at least three NPPs are required. We will proceed from this in particular when drafting the energy ministry’s strategic plan. The sites will be determined on the basis of the total plan for the NPP location," he told a briefing.The ministry will draft such a comprehensive plan in the near future and submit it for the cabinet’s consideration, the minister added. "Given its high readiness and the request by the president [Kassym-Jomart Tokayev] to accelerate the drafting of the document I think that we will submit it [for the government’s consideration] in the second quarter," he said.

News.Az