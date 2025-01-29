Kazakhstan needs three NPPs for creating nuclear cluster — minister
The Global Energy Association
Kazakhstan needs three nuclear power plants (NPP) for creating a nuclear cluster in the republic, Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said, adding that the ministry would draft a comprehensive plan on the issue by the second quarter of 2025, News.az reports citing TASS.
"For creating a nuclear cluster at least three NPPs are required. We will proceed from this in particular when drafting the energy ministry’s strategic plan. The sites will be determined on the basis of the total plan for the NPP location," he told a briefing.
The ministry will draft such a comprehensive plan in the near future and submit it for the cabinet’s consideration, the minister added. "Given its high readiness and the request by the president [Kassym-Jomart Tokayev] to accelerate the drafting of the document I think that we will submit it [for the government’s consideration] in the second quarter," he said.
"For creating a nuclear cluster at least three NPPs are required. We will proceed from this in particular when drafting the energy ministry’s strategic plan. The sites will be determined on the basis of the total plan for the NPP location," he told a briefing.
The ministry will draft such a comprehensive plan in the near future and submit it for the cabinet’s consideration, the minister added. "Given its high readiness and the request by the president [Kassym-Jomart Tokayev] to accelerate the drafting of the document I think that we will submit it [for the government’s consideration] in the second quarter," he said.