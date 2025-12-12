Yandex metrika counter

Kazakhstan plans seamless transport via Trans-Caspian route

Source: middlecorridor.com

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the growing importance of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor on Friday, highlighting Kazakhstan’s plans to develop a “seamless” transport system.

Speaking at a forum commemorating the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and Turkmenistan’s 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality, Tokayev stressed the country’s priority on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

“Kazakhstan attaches great importance to developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, modernizing the railway, port, and road infrastructure to create a 'seamless' transport system. We are actively involved in drafting a Comprehensive Strategy for the Development of Central Asia’s Transport System to build resilient logistics routes,” Tokayev said.

Highlighting the need for a robust continental transit network, the president added that the project requires extensive international cooperation with key regional partners.

“Through joint efforts, we can ultimately build a modern transport and logistics architecture for all of Eurasia, working closely with Russia, China, Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, and other interested partners,” he said.


