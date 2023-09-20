Kazakhstan reaffirms full support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh Ambassador to Baku Alim Bayel on Wednesday reaffirmed his country’s full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of brotherly Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The Kazakh diplomat also welcomed Azerbaijan’s initiative to hold a meeting with representatives of Armenian residents living in its Garabagh region.

“We express hope for a speedy resolution of the current situation through peaceful dialogue within the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are confident that the establishment of an atmosphere of peace and mutually beneficial cooperation in the South Caucasus, the unblocking of all communications corresponds to the interests of all countries in the region,” Ambassador Bayel added.

News.Az