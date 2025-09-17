Kazakhstan resumes oil shipments via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s national oil company, KazMunayGaz (KMG), restarted oil deliveries through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline on September 13.

A shipment of 8,800 metric tons of Kashagan crude was dispatched from the Aktau terminal, with the next cargo scheduled for September 20, News.Az reports, citing KMG.

Supply through the BTC had been halted in August. In the first eight months of 2025, Kazakhstan shipped 0.9 million tons via the pipeline.

KMG and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR signed an agreement in 2022 for Kazakh oil transit, followed by a 2024 pact to gradually increase the volume of oil transported across Azerbaijan.

