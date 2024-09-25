Kazakhstan discloses volume of oil exported via BTC pipeline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan exported 0.9 million tons of oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in the first eight months of 2024.

Kazakhstan plans to export a total of 1.5 million tons of oil through the BTC pipeline this year, with the oil being delivered from the Aktau port to Baku for further export, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Negotiations between the two countries have resulted in Azerbaijan expressing its readiness to increase the volume of Kazakhstani oil received to 2.2 million tons per year, the ministry said.In 2023, over 1 million tons of Kazakhstani oil were already delivered from Aktau to the BTC system.

