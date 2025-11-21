Kazakhstan targets 2029 for start of first nuclear power plant construction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant, Balkhash, led by a Rosatom-headed consortium, is expected to begin construction in 2029, Almasadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of the country’s Agency for Atomic Energy, told journalists.

He noted that survey work is currently underway at the site of the future plant, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“Nuclear scientists call it ‘first concrete.’ This can only be determined after the survey process. Much depends on the project's equipment. So far, it’s difficult to say when construction will begin, but we are targeting 2029 for the Russian project,” Satkaliyev said.

He also provided an update on exploration works near the village of Ulken in the Almaty region. “Rosatom is conducting design and survey works, and the work is progressing very successfully as per schedule. About 50 wells have been drilled, soil samples have been taken, and they are being analyzed,” he said.

Authorities in Astana expect the survey phase to be completed within 18 months, after which the final configuration of the future station will be provided.

