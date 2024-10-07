Kazakhstan to lose around 400 Bbl/Day due to shutdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

The press service of the North Caspian Project Operator, North Caspian Operating Company N.V. says that due to repairs at Kashagan, approximately 400 thousand barrels per day will not be delivered to the market from Kazakhstan.Recall that during repairs at the Kashagan field, the government of Kazakhstan intends to compensate for a significant volume of excess oil production.As part of the updated plan, Kazakhstan will additionally reduce oil production by 699 thousand barrels per day.The compensation period will last until September 2025.

News.Az