Kazakhstan votes to revive nuclear energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan has voted to kick-start nuclear energy in the country, according to preliminary results of a referendum released by the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Of the 7.8 million people who voted in the referendum on Sunday (6 October), 71.12% answered ‘yes’ to the question: “Do you agree with the construction of nuclear power in Kazakhstan?”President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the media after the referendum: “This is not an easy problem. The government should analyse and conduct appropriate negotiations.“In my opinion, an international consortium consisting of world companies with the most advanced technologies should work in Kazakhstan.”President Tokayev announced the referendum last year, stating that nuclear energy would be a reliable and sustainable way to meet the growing needs of the economy.According to Power Technology’s parent company, GlobalData, 85.99% of the generation capacity in Kazakhstan came from fossil fuels in 2023.Kazakhstan is the world’s leading producer of uranium, used for nuclear fuel, but currently does not have any nuclear power in its energy system.However, the country has experience in the sector, having had a BN350 sodium-cooled fast reactor in operation for 26 years, until it was shut down in 1999, and three research reactors that remain operational to date.The country has been preparing for new nuclear power since 2014 when it set up the Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plant, a subsidiary of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC, to conduct a feasibility study to justify the use of nuclear power in the country.Last year, Kazakhstan signed an agreement with France to promote trade and cooperation in nuclear energy and strategic minerals ahead of the referendum.The Kazakhstan Government aims to reach 5% of the nuclear generation capacity by 2035.

News.Az