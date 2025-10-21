Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak field cuts output after drone strike on Russia's Orenburg gas plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field has reduced production following a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Orenburg gas processing plant, the field’s operator confirmed on Tuesday.

The Orenburg facility, one of the world’s largest gas processing plants, handles gas from the Karachaganak field. Production at the Kazakh site was cut by 25% to 30% as a result of the incident, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ukraine confirmed that its forces struck both the Orenburg gas plant—located roughly 1,700 kilometers east of the Ukrainian border—and an oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region. The attack marks the latest in a series of Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in recent months.

According to sources, output at Karachaganak dropped to 25,000–28,000 metric tons per day (about 196,500 barrels per day) compared to the usual 35,000–35,500 tons. Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry also confirmed the reduction but did not release specific figures.

The ministry said production is expected to return to normal once the Orenburg plant resumes operations, noting that gas reception at the facility is anticipated soon.

Karachaganak is operated by an international consortium that includes Chevron (18%), Shell (29.25%), and Eni (29.25%).

