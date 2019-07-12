Yandex metrika counter

Khalaf Khalafov: "Status quo is unacceptable and France has repeatedly stated it"

Khalaf Khalafov: Status quo is unacceptable and France has repeatedly stated it

"France is one of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs that tries to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - a painful problem for the region. The status quo is unacceptable, and France has repeatedly declared it as the other OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said this at an event dedicated to the National Day of France.

Mr. Minister expressed his hope that France will further strive for a fair settlement of the conflict: "We hope that France will further strengthen its efforts to find a just and sustainable solution to this conflict - the biggest threat to peace and development in the South Caucasus."

