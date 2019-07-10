Kocharyan supporters clash with police officers in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian police took the supporters of Armenia's second President Robert Kocharyan out of the Tumanyan Street by force.

Kocharyan's supporters tried to close Tumanyan Street, where Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's motorcade reportedly had to pass.

A brawl occurred between Kocharyan’s supporters and police officers. Six protesters have been detained as a result of clashes, Deputy Chief of Police Edgar Janoyan said.

The situation in the center of Yerevan remains tense. The protesters are heading to the Kentron Police Department to release the detainees, News.am reported.

