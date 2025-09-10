Kremlin declines comment on Polish claim of downing Russian drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin on Wednesday declined to respond to Poland’s statement that it had shot down Russian drones in its airspace, saying the issue falls under the responsibility of the defence ministry.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the incident as a “large-scale provocation” and “the closest we have been to open conflict since World War Two,” though he stressed he did not believe war was imminent, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had not received any contact from Warsaw and dismissed EU and NATO accusations of Russian provocations as unfounded.

The Russian defence ministry has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

