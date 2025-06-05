Kremlin: No face-to-face meeting scheduled yet between Putin, Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump did not arrange an in-person meeting during their phone call on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

However, Peskov stated that both leaders acknowledge the necessity of such a meeting and agree it must be carefully prepared, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

"There was no agreement on a meeting because there is a general understanding between the heads of state that the meeting is necessary, but it must be properly prepared. There must be substantial results of such preparations in order for these results to be formalized at the highest level," the Kremlin official said.

He noted that yesterday’s conversation between the two leaders was constructive and essential. "The presidents indeed discussed many essential and important issues," Peskov added.

Yesterday, Putin and Trump held their fourth phone conversation since the US leader took office; it lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes. The two heads of state discussed the situation around Ukraine, with Putin giving a detailed account of the results of talks in Istanbul and commenting on terror attacks carried out by the Kiev regime.

