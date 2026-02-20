Kremlin: no peace dialogue underway with Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has said there is currently no dialogue with Japan on concluding a peace treaty, with the Kremlin stating that bilateral relations have been reduced to “zero” due to what it described as Tokyo’s hostile stance.

Speaking on Friday, Kremlin officials responded to comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who said in her inaugural address to parliament that Japan remains interested in resolving its long-standing territorial dispute with Russia and finalising a peace agreement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Moscow rejected the prospect of renewed negotiations, stressing that Japan’s current policies toward Russia leave no room for meaningful engagement.

Russia and Japan have never signed a formal peace treaty following World War II, largely due to a dispute over the Kuril Islands, which are administered by Russia but claimed by Japan, where they are known as the Northern Territories.

The disagreement has remained one of the most enduring diplomatic obstacles between the two countries, despite periodic attempts in past decades to improve relations.

