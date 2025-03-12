Kremlin: No request from Washington for Putin-Trump call

Earlier, Trump said that he plans to speak with Putin this week following the US-Ukrainian talks in Saudi Arabia.
"You understand correctly," Peskov said, when asked whether there really was no request from Washington.
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that there are no current plans for a telephone conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States.
Additionally, no requests have been made from Washington for such a call, Peskov stated, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.
