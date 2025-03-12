Kremlin: No request from Washington for Putin-Trump call

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that there are no current plans for a telephone conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States.

Additionally, no requests have been made from Washington for such a call, Peskov stated, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Earlier, Trump said that he plans to speak with Putin this week following the US-Ukrainian talks in Saudi Arabia. "You understand correctly," Peskov said, when asked whether there really was no request from Washington.

