Kremlin: Russia plans to drive Ukrainian troops out of Kursk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian military has developed a plan to expel Ukrainian troops from the Kursk Region.

"Naturally, the military has all necessary plans but I don’t think that these plans can be discussed publicly," he said when asked when Ukrainian troops will be driven out of Russia’s territory, News.Az reports citing TASS.Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6. A federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. People are being evacuated from border areas. According to the Russian emergencies ministry, as many as 197 temporary accommodation centers in 28 Russian regions are giving shelter to more than 11,500 Kursk Region residents, including more than 3,500 children.

News.Az