Kremlin: Russia works to implement Istanbul agreement on prisoner swap with Ukraine
Photo: AFP
Russia is moving forward with the implementation of the agreement made in Istanbul for a swap of 1,000 prisoners of war between Moscow and Kyiv, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed during a briefing.
"Work is underway to implement the agreements that were reached in Istanbul," Peskov noted, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.
The decision on a 1,000-prisoner swap was made at the Russia-Ukraine talks that resumed in Istanbul on May 16. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky said the prisoner swap was expected to be carried out in the coming days.