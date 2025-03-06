"The statement was extremely confrontational. It can hardly be perceived as a speech by a peace-minded head of state. Rather, from what was said, one can conclude that Paris’ thoughts are mostly about war, about continuing the war," the Kremlin spokesman stated.
Kremlin slams Macron's remarks, accuses Paris of prioritizing war over peace
Kremlin. Photo: Reuters
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech from yesterday, calling it "extremely confrontational."
