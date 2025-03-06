Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin slams Macron's remarks, accuses Paris of prioritizing war over peace

Kremlin. Photo: Reuters

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech from yesterday, calling it "extremely confrontational."

"French President Emmanuel Macron's speech yesterday was extremely confrontational, showing that Paris thinks more about war than peace," Peskov noted, News.Az reports, citing Russian media

"The statement was extremely confrontational. It can hardly be perceived as a speech by a peace-minded head of state. Rather, from what was said, one can conclude that Paris’ thoughts are mostly about war, about continuing the war," the Kremlin spokesman stated.


