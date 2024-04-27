Kremlin stands for continued Baku-Yerevan contacts - official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin is in favor of continuing contacts between Baku and Yerevan, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, News.Az reports.

“We stand for the continuation of contacts between Baku and Yerevan. We believe that they are necessary for general detente and for the final settlement of all controversial issues that are on the agenda, in order to quickly reach the signing of a peace treaty,” Peskov said .

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

News.Az