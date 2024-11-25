+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin has dismissed speculation regarding the potential deployment of European troops or private mercenaries to Ukraine, with Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating that European leaders are not unified on the issue.

His comments followed a report in the French newspaper Le Monde, which suggested that European elites were revisiting the idea of sending troops in light of the potential for a reduction in U.S. support for Ukraine under a future Donald Trump administration, News.Az reports, citing TASS."You and I do not know to what extent these reports correspond to reality," the Kremlin spokesman said."Earlier, of course, such ideas were heard from different European capitals, but various counterarguments were also voiced not in favor of this idea. "There is no unanimity among the Europeans on this score, but, of course, some hotheads appear," he added.French President Emmanuel Macron said on February 26 that at a meeting in Paris that brought together representatives of about 20 Western countries the possibility of sending ground troops to Ukraine was raised. He remarked that the participants had not reached a consensus, but such a scenario should not be ruled out in the future. Peskov said afterwards that the arrival of foreign military contingents in Ukraine would be fraught with extremely negative consequences, including irreparable ones.

News.Az