Kyrgyz National Security Chairman talks of Kyrgyz-Tajik border delimitation
Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of State National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan
"We can't disclose the details of the agreements reached with Tajikistan yet," State National Security Committee Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev said about demarcation and delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border during a press conference on Dec. 17, News.az reports citing Akipress.
"The legal documents on the reached agreements are being prepared now. Hopefully, we will introduce the documents into the parliament in January, where we will hold an open discussion. Then it will be known precisely what border sections were divided," he added.
The main thing is that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reached consensus, found common ground and resolved border issues by diplomatic means, Tashiev stated.
"There were outstanding border issues, there were lots of conflicts because of that. I think all that remains in the past now," Kamchybek Tashiev suggested.
