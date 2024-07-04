Kyrgyz president to attend OTS informal summit in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov is scheduled to pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on July 5-6, Muratbek Azymbakiev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, has informed, News.Az reports citing Kyrgyz media.

Zhaparov will participate in an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be held in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha.“The theme of the informal summit is ensuring a sustainable future through transport, connectivity and climate action,” Azymbakiev noted.The Kyrgyz official added that the participants of the summit will discuss joint response measures related to natural disasters, threats caused by them, climate change and strengthening of transport links of the OTS member countries.Hosted by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the summit is expected to gather presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. Additionally, leaders from OTS observers and the Secretary General of the OTS will be in attendance.

News.Az