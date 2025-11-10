Kyrgyzstan launches campaigning for snap parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan has officially launched its campaigning period for the upcoming early parliamentary elections, with candidates now permitted to begin political outreach.

The pre-election period, which began on Monday, was confirmed by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan, News.Az reports, citing Kyrgyz media.

The CEC noted that, in accordance with the Constitutional Law “On the Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic,” election campaigning starts on the day when registration of all candidates is completed and ends 24 hours before the start of voting.

“Since the upcoming elections are early, the entire electoral process has been shortened by one third. Accordingly, the campaigning period will last 20 days — from November 10 until 8:00 a.m. on November 29, 2025,” the CEC stated.

In total, 467 candidates have been registered to run in the early parliamentary elections, including 276 men and 191 women, the report said.

