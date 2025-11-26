Kyrgyzstan, Russia ink multiple agreements to boost cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov signed a series of bilateral documents in Bishkek on Wednesday aimed at enhancing cooperation in education, healthcare, migration, economic, and military-technical fields.

During Putin’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan, the two leaders also signed a Joint Statement on deepening the alliance and strategic partnership between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Kyrgyz media.

The agreements signed include:

A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia on strategic planning;

An Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Russian Government on the legal status of representative offices of internal affairs and migration authorities;

An Agreement on the construction of a campus of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, named after Russia’s first president, Boris Yeltsin;

An Agreement on cooperation in ensuring the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population;

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Health of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in cardiology;

A Protocol amending the 2017 Treaty on the development of military-technical cooperation;

An Agreement of Intent between Kyrgyz Post and Russian Post.

News.Az