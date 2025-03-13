Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree to resume air travel after 4-year hiatus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to reestablish air connections that were interrupted in 2021, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov announced in Bishkek after discussions with Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon.

"We agreed to resume air transportation," Japarov stated, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to him, bus services between the two countries will also be reinstated shortly.

Air routes between Bishkek and Dushanbe were halted in May 2021 following an armed conflict at the border.

As highlighted by the Kyrgyz leader, the results of today's talks also included the signing of a border agreement between the two republics. Negotiations on disputed sections had been ongoing since 2002.

"From now on and forever, the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will become a symbol of everlasting friendship between our brotherly peoples," emphasized the Kyrgyz president.

Another result of the discussions was the reopening of two border crossings that were also closed in May 2021.

"All necessary steps will be taken to foster trade and economic cooperation," Japarov assured. In particular, it is planned to enhance the status of the joint intergovernmental commission.

Rahmon arrived in Kyrgyzstan on March 12 for a two-day official visit.

The first flight between Dushanbe and Bishkek is scheduled for March 14, Rahmon announced as a result of talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov. A flight route from Khujand, the administrative center of the Sughd region of Tajikistan, to the Kyrgyz capital and back will also be launched.

"We have already given instructions, starting tomorrow, the first day of opening flights Dushanbe — Bishkek, Bishkek — Dushanbe, and Bishkek — Khujand will commence, which means two flight paths," said the Tajik leader.

According to him, the presidents instructed the relevant authorities to take action to resume land travel, including routes between border areas. Rahmon emphasized that the mutually beneficial use of each other's transit and transport capabilities will ensure sustainable economic growth for both countries and the region as a whole.

News.Az