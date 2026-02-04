Kyrgyzstan’s first wind farm begins power generation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan’s first wind farm has started generating its initial megawatts of electricity, Kundus Kyrbasheva, head of the Green Stations Association, announced.

“This marks a new stage in the country’s wind energy development. It is especially important that the project was developed by the Kyrgyz company Metrum TEK,” Kyrbasheva said, News.Az reports, citing Kyrgyz media.

Construction of the country’s first wind farm is actively underway in Balykchy, located in the Issyk-Kul Region. The project is being developed by the local company Metrum TEK within the Karakol Free Economic Zone, near Balykchy. The investor has committed $100 million to Kyrgyzstan’s national energy sector.

The wind farm is planned to have a total installed capacity of 100 megawatts and will be implemented in two phases. The first phase includes the installation of 21 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 50 megawatts. The second phase envisages the addition of 20 more turbines, each with a capacity of 2.5 megawatts.

Once operational, the wind farm will supply electricity not only to the Issyk-Kul region but also for export under the CASA-1000 regional power transmission project.

By 2030, global installed wind power capacity is expected to reach significantly higher levels, and the integration of energy storage systems is projected to improve the reliability and competitiveness of wind energy worldwide.

