Lachin-Khankendi road: Russian peacekeepers’ vehicles move freely through protest area

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance, News.Az reports.

Peaceful protesters on Thursday ensured the free passage of three trucks and one passenger car of Russian peacekeepers along the Lachin-Khankendi road.

This once again proves that humanitarian vehicles can pass freely through the protest area, there are no obstacles for them.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 109th straight day.

News.Az