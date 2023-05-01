Yandex metrika counter

Landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil kills civilian

An Azerbaijani civilian was blown up by an anti-tank mine in Jojug Marjanly village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told News.az.

According to ANAMA, a resident of Fuzuli district’s Gazakhlar village Ogtay Alishov, born in 1964, engaged in animal husbandry, on horseback crossed to a non-demined area, and died following the mine explosion.


