Landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil kills civilian
- 01 May 2023 20:16
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Incident
An Azerbaijani civilian was blown up by an anti-tank mine in Jojug Marjanly village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told News.az.
According to ANAMA, a resident of Fuzuli district’s Gazakhlar village Ogtay Alishov, born in 1964, engaged in animal husbandry, on horseback crossed to a non-demined area, and died following the mine explosion.