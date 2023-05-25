Landmines are major problem facing Azerbaijan in restoration of its liberated territories, official says

Landmines are major problem facing Azerbaijan in restoration of its liberated territories, official says

Landmines and other explosives are one of the most major problems facing Azerbaijan in the restoration of its liberated territories, said Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district).

Huseynov was speaking at the second international conference on humanitarian mine action, themed "Mine Action - The Path to Reaching Sustainable Development Goals," in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He noted that in addition to demining operations, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) informs the population living near the liberated lands about dangers and precautionary measures.

The president’s special representative pointed out that since Azerbaijan’s brilliant victory in 2020, the country has done great work to demine its liberated territories, carry out restoration and reconstruction work in those territories and unblock transport links.

Huseynov also provided information about the ongoing construction of airports, residential complexes, and other infrastructure facilities in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

