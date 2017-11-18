Landslide activity observed in Baku’s Zigh settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Landslide activity is observed in Zigh settlement, Baku because of man-made and natural factors, Rafig Hasanov, an official of the National Geological Exploration Service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, told APA.



A landslide occurred at a site in front of a residential building (№43) in Zigh settlement, Baku’s Surakhani district on Nov. 17. A man trapped under mud after the landslide was rescued.



Hasanov noted that necessary measures are being taken clean up groundwater at the site.



“A trench was dug along the entire building for the construction of a drainage system. During excavation works, the trench wall collapsed under the influence of ethnogeny factors,” he said.



Hasanov went on to say: “Landslide activity is observed in the settlement. Currently, groundwater is outpouring from the basement and the lower part of the supporting walls of the building.”



