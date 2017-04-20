Landslide hits Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi, walls of two houses collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

A landslide that occurred in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district on Thursday caused destruction to a total area of 2 hectares, APA reports.

The walls of two houses have collapsed and seven houses are under threat as landslide again intensified in the district. Gaps and ruptures emerged in the yards. Residents of collapsed houses had to move to a safe place, APA’s local bureau reported.

Officials of the district emergency situations commission inspected the area and made the necessary measurements.

