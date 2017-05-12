Large-scale military operations may resume in Karabakh -US Intelligence

+ ↺ − 16 px

`Large-scale military operations may resume in the Nagorno-Karabakh region`, the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said in his report, AzVision.az reports.

`On April, 2016 the tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalated. The parties` unwillingness to compromise increases the possibility of resumption of large-scale military operations in 2017 as well.`

The Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats considers, Azerbaijan will continue to maintain balance in relations with Russia, Iran and the West.

A report devoted to the Caucasian countries also reads that Georgia will deepen the relations with the European Union in the near future and expand the military cooperation with NATO.

News.Az

News.Az