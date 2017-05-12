Large-scale military operations may resume in Karabakh -US Intelligence
`Large-scale military operations may resume in the Nagorno-Karabakh region`, the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said in his report, AzVision.az reports.
`On April, 2016 the tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalated. The parties` unwillingness to compromise increases the possibility of resumption of large-scale military operations in 2017 as well.`
The Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats considers, Azerbaijan will continue to maintain balance in relations with Russia, Iran and the West.
A report devoted to the Caucasian countries also reads that Georgia will deepen the relations with the European Union in the near future and expand the military cooperation with NATO.
News.Az