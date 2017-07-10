Latin American Telesur TV posts article about killing of baby Zahra

+ ↺ − 16 px

The website of Telesur TV channel broadcasting in Latin American countries published an artcle by Pablo Hofre titled ‘Nagorno Karabakh: Other occupation’.

In his article the author writes about the killing of Azerbaijani civilians, village residents 50-year-old Sahiba Guliyeva and her two-year-old granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva, wounding of another woman and causing damage to civilian objects as a result of shelling of the Alkhanli village of Fuzuli, located three kilometers away from the front line, with mortars and grenade launchers of the occupant forces which keep Nagorno Karabakh under their control since 1994.

The author recalled that in 1992-1994 Armenian armed forces occupied Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and seven other regions and still holds these areas uner its occupation, and such a tension has prevailed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since 2016. The article says that provocations committed by Armenia have resulted in the formation of shaky nonstable situation in the region.

He said that despite the legitimate demand of Azerbaijan to restore its territorial integrity under the co-chairmanship of Russia, US and France – members of the OSCE Minsk Group, created for the settlement of the conflict, no significant breakthrough has been achieved yet.

Though the Minsk Group demanded to stop hostilities, no achievement has been made in the complete withdrawal of Armenian troops and this forms the main essence of the conflict. The author reminded about the visit of the Minsk Group co-chairs to the region in April 2016 who called for the change in status quo through substantial and serious negotiations, however, Armenians ignore all this and the existing resolutions and continues hostilities against Azerbaijani people, and even against the populated areas located beyond the front line.

He noted that according to the Azerbaijani side, Armenia ignores the calls of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and international organizations to start the substantial talks for the resolution of the conflict and continues to kill civilians, thus proving that the co-chairs must demand from Armenia to withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani lands and change the status quo based on occupation, within the framework of legal norms and principles, as well as the resolutions and declarations of international organizations. This is the only way to change the status quo and it complies with the norms and principles of international law and the resolutions and declarations of international organizations.

The analyst refers to the position of the Azerbaijani side saying that the purposeful military attacks of Armenian armed forces on July 4 are yet another proof of the terrorist essence of Armenian state which refuses to withdraw from the occupied lands thus ignoring the international resolutions and declarations demanding to return the lands.

The direct and purposeful attacks of Armenia against the civilians and civilian objects of Azerbaijan go contrary to the international humanitarian law, especially the Geneva convention of 1949 and the Annex 1 to the Convention on protection of victims of international armed conflicts signed in 1877.

All the same, the author refers to paragraphs 2 and 4 on protection of civilians of the Additional protocol to the indicated Geneva convention and says that these and other provisions indicated in the protocol as well as the Convention on Children’s Rights and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms are seriously violated by Armenia.

He noted that the resolutions No 822, 853, 874 and 884 adopted by the UN Security Council in 1993 openly recognize the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other countries of the region and asked: “Who demands from Armenia to fulfill its international duties and obligations in the light of this violence and killing Azerbaijani civilians? Why doesn’t the UN react to this and demand from Armenia to stop this violence and even withdraw its occupant tropos from Nagorno-Karabakh?”

The analyst says that the use of force to get lands by violating one’s territorial integrity and sovereignty is inadmisible thus drawing attention to the importance of respect to these norms and principles.

Referring to the statement of Defense Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the author notes that in order to react to the enemy’s attacks against civilians and armed forces and strike the enemy’s positions with retaliatory fire, Azerbaijan’s armed forces were brought in condition of high alert.

The author notes that in conditions when Armenia refuses to return the lands and does not accept the so-called ‘republic’ as part of Azerbaijan though ‘NKR’ is not recognized by any state in the world, the international organizations have a difficult task of coordinating the stances of both parties to resolve the conflict. He asks: “How can it be said in such a condition that Armenia supports peace and resolution of the conflict. Such announcements are illogical, ridiculous and unacceptable and Armenia deserves the toughest sanctions of the world community.” Thus the author urges the international community to stand by justice.

He refers to killing of civilians in Alkhanli noting that the world community should be concerned about the violent acts of Armenia and pay attention to the return of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan, saying that Nagorno-Karabakh cannot remain one of the occupied lands.

The article also contains the map of the occupied lands of Azerbaijan and the photos of 50-year-old Alkhanli village resident Sahiba Guliyeva and her 2-year-old granddaughter Zahra killed on July 4.

News.Az

