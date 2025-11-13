Latter-day Saints open official office in Baku

The event was attended by a visiting delegation from the Church, along with Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations; Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Board of Muslims of the Caucasus; and Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The delegation included David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Jack Gerard, a member of the Quorum of the Seventy and First Counselor in the Europe Central Area Presidency; Miles Hansen, President and Board Director of the Stirling Foundation; and Paul Picard, a member of the Europe Central and Eurasia Area Presidency.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was officially registered in Azerbaijan by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations on 10 July 2024. The local congregation is chaired by Olga Kimovna Guliyeva.

Participants described the opening of the Church’s Baku office as an important step toward strengthening interfaith cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as promoting Azerbaijan’s multicultural values and traditions of religious tolerance.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, often referred to as the Mormon Church, is a Christian-based religious organization that differs from traditional Christian denominations in certain doctrinal aspects.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC