Latvia pledges €2M for US weapons supply to Ukraine

Latvia has announced its decision to join NATO's initiative to supply Ukraine with American weapons, committing to contribute at least 2 million euros toward this effort.

This was announced by Prime Minister Evika Siliņa after a government meeting on August 12, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The meeting discussed Latvia’s participation in the NATO initiative to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons from the United States.

After the meeting, Ms. Siliņa confirmed that Latvia would join the program.

Information about Latvia’s readiness to join the program emerged last week after a telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs. No details were disclosed at the time.

Earlier, the United States and NATO launched a new mechanism for providing Ukraine with weapons called the Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL). It provides for financing the supply of American weapons through contributions from other members of the Alliance.

The Netherlands has already prepared a $500 million package of assistance to Ukraine under the PURL. It includes components and missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

In addition, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark have announced a joint allocation of about $500 million to support Ukraine under the same initiative.

Unofficially, it is reported that the first deliveries of weapons and ammunition under the PURL will begin in the coming weeks.

Experts note that Latvia’s participation in this program is an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities, as well as a signal of solidarity among NATO allies.

The PURL initiative is designed to quickly meet the top priority needs of the Ukrainian army, including air defense systems, artillery ammunition, and precision weapons.

