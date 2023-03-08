Latvian President Egils Levits pays respect to National Leader Heydar Aliyev
- 08 Mar 2023 04:59
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182609
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/latvian-president-egils-levits-pays-respect-to-national-leader-heydar-aliyev Copied
President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, News.az reports.
The Latvian President laid a wreath at the tomb of the National Leader.