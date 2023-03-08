Yandex metrika counter

Latvian President Egils Levits pays respect to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • Politics
President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, News.az reports.

The Latvian President laid a wreath at the tomb of the National Leader.


News.Az 

