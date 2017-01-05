Latvian president to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis plans to pay a visit to Azerbaijan in the first half of 2017, the Latvian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Jan. 5.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics is also expected to visit Azerbaijan in the first half of 2017, the ministry informed.

The Latvian president was scheduled to take part in the IV Global Forum in Baku on March 10-11, 2016. However, he cancelled his visit to Azerbaijan due to health reasons.

News.Az

