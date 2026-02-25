Lauren Chapin, 'Father Knows Best' star, dies aged 80

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lauren Chapin, who played Kitten on the classic TV series "Father Knows Best," has died at 80, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Her son Matthew Chapin broke the sad news on Facebook Tuesday, writing, "After a long hard fought battle over the past 5 years, the time has come. My mother Lauren Chapin passed away from her battle with cancer tonight."

Chapin was youngest kid Kathy (nicknamed Kitten) Anderson on "Father Knows Best" from 1954-1960, appearing in nearly 200 episodes.

For her memorable work, she earned five Junior Emmys.

The series, starring Robert Young and Jane Wyatt, also featured big sis Betty "Princess" Anderson (Elinor Donahue) and James "Bun" Anderson (Billy Gray).

Both 88, Donahue and Gray are still living.

Born May 23, 1945, Chapin joined her brothers, Billy and Michael, as a child actor.

Her first, uncredited, work was in the iconic Judy Garland film "A Star Is Born" (1954). After a couple of TV gigs, she was cast as Kitten.

When "Father Knows Best" ended, she worked very sporadically, including returning to her most famous role for two TV reunions, both in 1977. Chapin went on to have an eclectic career after leaving television, including as a natural childbirth coach and working at a brokerage firm. She ran beauty pageants and even helped Jennifer Love Hewitt early in her own successful TV career. Her later years were devoted to Evangelism and advocating for Israel. She was also a regular at nostalgia shows. Chapin is survived by her son and daughter, and by her brother Michael. She was preceded in death in 2016 by her brother Billy.

