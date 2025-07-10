Lavrov, Rubio discuss efforts to normalize diplomatic missions' operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the importance of continuing efforts to normalize the operations of their respective diplomatic missions, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The discussion, held on the sidelines of ASEAN events, emphasized a commitment to constructive and mutually respectful dialogue between the two countries on an expanding range of shared concerns, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"The importance of further work to normalize the operation of both countries’ diplomatic missions was emphasized," the statement reads. "The Russian and US foreign policy agencies will continue constructive and mutually respectful dialogue on a growing range of issues of mutual interest," the ministry added.

