Lavrov: Solution won’t be far off if Karabakh conflict sides reach consensus

UN Security Council’s resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were passed in the period of hostilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a joint

Lavrov made the statement in response to a question about the UN Security Council's resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict still remaining unfulfilled, APA reports.

The top diplomat noted that these resolutions made it possible to stop the bloody events and shift to political dialogue, coupled with the steps taken in the region and Russia’s efforts.

"With everyone’s consent, the Minsk Group was set up, and the decision was reached to liberate the territories and to reach a political resolution by determining the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh. We've all been doing this ever since,” Lavrov said.

He stressed that Russia together with the other co-chair countries, the U.S. and France, is working to achieve the fulfillment of the tasks ahead with the full consent of Baku and Yerevan.

“A consensus is needed between the parties to the conflict for this to happen. As soon as we move forward in this direction, I’m confident that the settlement of the conflict will not be far off,” Lavrov added.

