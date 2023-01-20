Leadership and members of the Western Azerbaijan Community commemorated martyrs of January 20

On 20 January – National Mourning Day, the leadership and members of the Western Azerbaijan Community visited the Alley of Martyrs, Ulviyya Zulfikar, spokesperson of the Western Azerbaijan Community, told News.az.

Leadership and members of the Community placed carnations on the graves of the martyrs and bowed before their holy souls.

The members of the community commemorated Memory of our martyrs and made prayers for their souls.





