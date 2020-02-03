Leading U.S. school to be opened in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Webster University will open its first campus in the region in Georgia, the Georgian Business and Technology University (BTU) announced.

Webster University will be located on a 2,000 square meter plot of land in Tbilisi. The university will have labs, auditoriums a library and workspaces.



"The entry of Webster University into Georgia will allow students in the region to receive American education and diploma starting from 2021 without leaving the region," Agenda.ge cited BTU as saying.

It was noted that BTU’s innovative and top-quality programs, a strong technology base and technology labs have played their roles in Webster University choosing Silicon Valley Tbilisi as its new location.

News.Az

News.Az