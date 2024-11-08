Lebanon labels Israeli attack on Sidon "war crime"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lebanese government has accused Israel of "war crimes" following Thursday's deadly drone strike in Sidon, southern Lebanon, News.Az reports citing Days of Palestine.

Lebanese authorities reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Sidon while a UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) convoy was nearby. The attack resulted in three deaths and several injuries, including six Malaysian peacekeepers.The UN mission said in a statement that the injuries happened as a drone strike struck close to Sidon while a convoy from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) carrying recently arrived peacekeepers to the southern region of the country was passing by.Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry responded by strongly denouncing the Israeli attack and calling on the international community to condemn the attacks and hold Israel responsible.“An escalation in Israel’s targeting of UNIFIL forces, Lebanese soldiers, and civilians, amounting to war crimes and a clear breach of international humanitarian law,” the ministry said of the attack.Furthermore, it reaffirmed Lebanon’s dedication to the vital role UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army play in maintaining security and stability along Lebanon’s internationally recognized borders, especially in view of ongoing Israeli escalations that threaten regional peace.Since late September, Israel has been waging a massive air campaign in Lebanon against targets it says are Hezbollah, intensifying the year-long cross-border conflict that began with the war in Gaza. Lebanese health authorities have reported that Israeli attacks have killed over 3,100 people and injured over 13,800 others.

News.Az