Lebanon truce expected to take effect Wednesday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he was ready to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon and would respond forcefully to any violation by Hezbollah, News.az reports citing Gulf Times .

In a television address, Netanyahu said he would put the ceasefire accord to his full cabinet later in the evening. Israeli TV reported that the more restricted security cabinet had earlier approved the deal. The accord, clearing the way for an end to a conflict that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war last year, was brokered by the United States and France and was expected to take effect Wednesday.Netanyahu said there were three reasons to pursue a ceasefire: to focus on the threat from Iran; replenish depleted arms supplies and give the army a rest; and to isolate Palestinian resistance movement Hamas."In full coordination with the United States, we retain complete military freedom of action. Should Hezbollah violate the agreement or attempt to rearm, we will strike decisively."Netanyahu said Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran and allied to Hamas, was considerably weaker than it had been at the start of the conflict.US President Joe Biden was set to deliver remarks at the White House at 2:30pm EST (1930 GMT).Despite the diplomatic breakthrough, hostilities raged as Israel dramatically ramped up its campaign of airstrikes in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, with health authorities reporting at least 18 killed.There was no indication that a truce in Lebanon would hasten a ceasefire and hostage-release deal in devastated Gaza.The Lebanon ceasefire agreement requires Israeli troops to withdraw from south Lebanon and Lebanon's army to deploy in the region, officials say. Hezbollah would end its armed presence along the border south of the Litani River.Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said the Lebanese army would be ready to have at least 5,000 troops deployed in southern Lebanon as Israeli troops withdraw, and that the United States could play a role in rebuilding infrastructure destroyed by Israeli strikes.

