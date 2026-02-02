LeBron James earns record 22nd straight NBA All-Star nod

The 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star was not voted in as a starter when lineups were announced in January, but was included among the seven reserve players from each conference chosen by NBA coaches.
James, who missed the first 14 games of the 2025–26 season due to sciatica, has featured in 31 games so far and is averaging 21.9 points per contest.
“It wasn’t a goal of mine to come into the season, miss the first 14 games and say, ‘OK, I can be an All-Star,’” James said after the Lakers’ 112–100 loss to the New York Knicks.
“I just wanted to get back to playing the game at a high level I knew I was capable of once I worked the rust off from missing pre-season, training camp and my summer workouts, which I’ve never done in my whole career. So I didn’t think about the All-Star Game, to be honest.”
James was also selected for the NBA All-Star Game in 2025 but did not take part after sustaining an injury.
Joining him as Western Conference reserves are Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The NBA All-Star Game has been revamped this season, featuring two teams made up of U.S. players and one team of international players. The sides will compete in a round-robin format across four 12-minute games, with the top two teams advancing to a championship matchup.
Starters selected from Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks
Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics
Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks
Cade Cunningham - Detroit Pistons
Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers
Reserves selected from Eastern Conference:
Scottie Barnes - Toronto Raptors
Jalen Duren - Detroit Pistons
Jalen Johnson - Atlanta Hawks
Donovan Mitchell - Cleveland Cavaliers
Norman Powell - Miami Heat
Pascal Siakam - Indiana Pacers
Karl-Anthony Towns - New York Knicks
Starters selected from Western Conference:
Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors
Luka Doncic - Los Angeles Lakers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder
Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets
Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs
Reserves selected from Western Conference:
Deni Avdija - Portland Trail Blazers
Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant - Houston Rockets
Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves
Chet Holmgren - Oklahoma City Thunder
LeBron James - LA Lakers
Jamal Murray - Denver Nuggets