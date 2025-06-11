Leroy Sané set to leave Bayern Munich for new chapter at Galatasaray

Leroy Sané is poised to depart Bayern Munich as he looks for a fresh start in his career with Turkish club Galatasaray.

Al Hilal, Arsenal and Fenerbahce were all of interest to the Germany international, 29, with his contract with the Bundesliga champions expiring at the end of this month, News.Az reports, citing The Athletic.

Arsenal were very strong contenders but were considering their options with Sane wanting a more immediate resolution and an appealing proposition from Turkey providing that.

Nothing is signed but a broad agreement on a three-year contract worth up to €15million per year net has been reached.

The Athleticreported in the Transfer DealSheet on June 3 that senior figures at Arsenal had held talks with Sane. He also attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in England.

Sane joined Bayern in 2020 on a five-year contract, returning to the Bundesliga after four seasons with Manchester City having previously come through the academy at Schalke.

He won two Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola at City, before joining Bayern for an initial €49million (£41m; $52.6m), plus €11m in add-ons.

Sane won three consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern, before Bayer Leverkusen won the league last term, playing regularly despite the club undergoing several head coaching changes.

He has played under Hansi Flick, Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann and most recently Vincent Kompany in his five years at the club, registering 61 goals and 55 assists in 220 matches.

During the 2024-25 season, Sane scored 13 goals and registered six assists in 45 games in all competitions, though only 25 of those were starts.

News.Az