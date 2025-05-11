Leyla Syarabi: The first stage of the village of Kengerli in the Agdam region is ready for settlement

The construction of 632 individual houses is planned in the village of Kengerli in the Agdam region.

Leyla Syarabi, press secretary of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in the Aghdam, Fizuli and Khojavend regions, News.Az reports.

She noted that, as in other territories liberated from occupation, large-scale construction work is underway in the Agdam region.

"One of the places where these works are ongoing is the village of Kengerli in this district. The foundation of this village, located 6 km from the city center, was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on October 4, 2022. The village of Kengerli is designed for 2,544 people. The total area of ​​the planned area is more than 177 hectares. In total, it is planned to build 632 individual houses in the village in two stages."

L. Syarabi noted that the first stage of the village of Kengerli is completely ready for settlement.

"At the first stage, it is planned to resettle 1,279 people. 292 individual houses have already been built. The houses have two, three, four and five rooms. Taking into account the total population, a land plot of 72.5 hectares has been allocated for the first stage of construction of the village," the department representative emphasized.

According to her, all conditions have been created in the village to ensure employment of the population: "Various economic, educational, social, cultural and household facilities have been built here to ensure a high level of labor activity for rural residents. Work carried out to improve the living conditions of residents is carried out at a level that meets modern requirements, in accordance with international standards. Roads have been laid between the villages, power lines, communications, water supply, and gas supply has been provided."

News.Az