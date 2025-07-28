Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo caught on kiss cam at Coldplay Miami concert

Fans Go Berserk After Spotting Lionel Messi And Antonela Roccuzzo On 'Kiss Cam' At Coldplay Concert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Football legend Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo were spotted enjoying a Coldplay concert at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, capturing hearts with their charming presence.

Days after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot’s kiss-cam moment went viral, another video from a Coldplay concert is grabbing attention online. Football star Lionel Messi and wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, were seen enjoying a Coldplay concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and fans can’t stop talking about it, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Jumbotron with Lionel Messi! (He didn't hide, though),” X account Coldplay Access wrote, sharing the now-viral clip featuring the Argentine footballer and his wife.

“Oh hey there, Messi!” the venue's X account wrote. In the video, Messi is seen smiling as he waves to the crowd. Antonela Roccuzzo stands beside him, also smiling and enjoying the music. That one wave from Messi made the concert feel like the FIFA World Cup. The short clip quickly went viral, with many calling Messi’s wave “king-like” and praising the duo’s calm and graceful presence.

News.Az